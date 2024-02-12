YouTuber remanded in custody for abusing disabled people

A 35-year-old YouTuber, accused of physically, mentally, and sexually abusing people with disabilities and minors, was remanded in custody, after appearing before prosecutor on Monday.

The man, who has has been live-streaming from his house videos with disabled people, was charged with repeated human trafficking and physical abuse against vulnerable people.

The 35-year-old said he had realized his mistake and had stopped broadcasting such content in September, but claimed that while the people partaking in his livestreams had “some disability,” they were not however incapable of making their own decisions.

According to testimonies by two of his former guests, girls as young as 14 also participated in the livestreams and were forcibly made to perform sexual acts on camera.

He would also receive money from his viewers as part of YouTube’s Super Chat donation system, commissioning him to perform specific acts of abuse against his guests, such as abusing them verbally, smacking them, or spitting in their mouth.

Other witnesses have also come forward wishing to testify, but judicial authorities reportedly said that the nature of the case imposes the presence of a psychologist during testimony, so these will have to be conducted at a later date.