NEWS

Athens Bar Association says lawyers will continue to abstain until Feb. 22

[InTime News]

The Athens Bar Association announced on Wednesday that lawyers will continue to abstain from duties until February 22.

This decision, according to Athens Bar Association, took into account the lack of any governmental action on sector-related issues in anticipation of the tabling in parliament of the Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It also decided to recommend to the plenary of presidents of all Greek bar associations that lawyers abstain from duties on the day both Codes are being voted on.

Meanwhile, a rally is scheduled at the Ministry of Labor in Athens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, over insurance coverage for lawyers and family members that expires on February 29.

[AMNA]

Justice Protest

