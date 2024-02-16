NEWS

Flights at Iraklio airport suspended for six days due to maintenance

Flights at Iraklio airport suspended for six days due to maintenance

Flights at the Cretan airport of Iraklio will be suspended for six days from February 19 due to maintenance work, the civil aviation authority has said.

Iraklio airport is one of two serving domestic and foreign flights on Crete.

The airport’s two runways will be off service from 9:30 a.m on February 19 to 2:00 p.m on February 24 for tarmac maintenance, the civil aviation authority said.

Only emergency helicopter flights for the transport of patients will be allowed over that period, it added. [Reuters]

Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023
NEWS

Passenger traffic at Greek airports hits new highs in 2023

Airports continue to break passenger records
NEWS

Airports continue to break passenger records

How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?
NEWS

How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules
NEWS

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain
NEWS

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday
NEWS

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday