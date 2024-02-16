Flights at Iraklio airport suspended for six days due to maintenance

Flights at the Cretan airport of Iraklio will be suspended for six days from February 19 due to maintenance work, the civil aviation authority has said.

Iraklio airport is one of two serving domestic and foreign flights on Crete.

The airport’s two runways will be off service from 9:30 a.m on February 19 to 2:00 p.m on February 24 for tarmac maintenance, the civil aviation authority said.

Only emergency helicopter flights for the transport of patients will be allowed over that period, it added. [Reuters]