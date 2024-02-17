EP President Metsola to visit Athens

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will visit Athens on Tuesday for talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas.

The scheduled meetings will be followed by statements to the press. Moreover, Metsola will deliver a keynote address to Parliament on the topic “The EU in View of the European Elections.”

She will also hold a talk with young people at the Athens Conservatory about issues that concern them on the occasion of the upcoming European elections on June 9, 2024.