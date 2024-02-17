NEWS

EP President Metsola to visit Athens

EP President Metsola to visit Athens
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola [AP]

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will visit Athens on Tuesday for talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas.

The scheduled meetings will be followed by statements to the press. Moreover, Metsola will deliver a keynote address to Parliament on the topic “The EU in View of the European Elections.”

She will also hold a talk with young people at the Athens Conservatory about issues that concern them on the occasion of the upcoming European elections on June 9, 2024. 

EU Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM discusses European elections with EPP president
NEWS

PM discusses European elections with EPP president

Parliament to deliberate postal voting bill on Monday
NEWS

Parliament to deliberate postal voting bill on Monday

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections
NEWS

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections

More than 23 million Europeans called to vote on Sunday
NEWS

More than 23 million Europeans called to vote on Sunday

Three scenarios for European elections
NEWS

Three scenarios for European elections

Metsola congratulates Mitsotakis on election results
NEWS

Metsola congratulates Mitsotakis on election results