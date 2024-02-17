NEWS

Coastal zones bill submitted to Parliament

Coastal zones bill submitted to Parliament
[AP]

The Finance Ministry’s draft law on the use of public property in coastal areas was submitted to Parliament on Saturday. 

It includes regulations for the public’s free access to beaches, transparency in the commercial use of public property, environmental protection, the upgrading of the tourist product, the intensity of inspections and the imposition of strict penalties on offenders. 

The bill is being introduced in Parliament in time for new leases to be signed for the summer months, with new rules governing, among other things, the minimum distances between concessions, the maximum area of beach that can be granted for exploitation, and the safeguarding of beaches where commercial exploitation is not allowed. 

The public consultation on the bill concluded last Thursday with the participation of hundreds of professional, sports and social organizations, municipalities, environmental organizations and individual citizens. 

From the comments submitted, it appeared that a significant part of the public would prefer a new framework, which not only concerns how the seashores and beaches are leased, but upgrades the conditions for the protection of the coastline, prioritizing its preservation from economic exploitation. 

This sentiment was also echoed in the joint text of observations submitted by eight environmental organizations. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation
NEWS

Public urges amendment of coastal zone bill for beach preservation

Restoration study for former royal palace garden unveiled
TATOI

Restoration study for former royal palace garden unveiled

Cycladic islands’ character under threat
NEWS

Cycladic islands’ character under threat

Bill on beach exploitation unveiled
NEWS

Bill on beach exploitation unveiled

Corfu landfill stalled, again
NEWS

Corfu landfill stalled, again

NGOs slam construction outside zoning areas
NEWS

NGOs slam construction outside zoning areas