Police intervention ends sit-in protest at Aristotle University’s Law School
Police stormed the Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Monday morning to put an end to a two-week-long sit-in protest.
Approximately 20 individuals were evacuated from inside the building during the operation, which began at 5 a.m.
No resistance was encountered during the operation, and no arrests were conducted.
Outside the university, a group of protesters assembled to demonstrate against the police presence on university grounds.