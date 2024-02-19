Police intervention ends sit-in protest at Aristotle University’s Law School

Police stormed the Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Monday morning to put an end to a two-week-long sit-in protest.

Approximately 20 individuals were evacuated from inside the building during the operation, which began at 5 a.m.

No resistance was encountered during the operation, and no arrests were conducted.

Outside the university, a group of protesters assembled to demonstrate against the police presence on university grounds.