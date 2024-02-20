Greek, Polish PMs back von der Leyen for EU Commission President re-election

The prime ministers of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Poland, Donald Tusk, have signed a joint letter of support on behalf of the European People’s Party (EPP) for the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking a new term as Commission president.

“She is staunchly devoted to the promotion of our common values and the protection of Europe’s unity and solidarity. She has our trust,” Mitsotakis wrote in a post on X.

In the letter which was sent to EEP President Manfred Weber, the leaders of Greece’s New Democracy and Poland’s Civic Platform said their parties are confident that the European Commission will once again be in firm and capable hands for the next institutional cycle with von der Leyen at the helm.