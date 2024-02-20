Gerapetritis travels to India for meeting with counterpart Jaishankar

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis will be in New Delhi on Tuesday for a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Dendias will also address the 2nd Conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) titled “India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave.”

On Wednesday, Gerapetritis will accompany Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who will be in the country for an official visit.

On February 22, he will be the keynote speaker at the International Conference “Raisina Dialogue” thematic panel titled “From the Indo-Pacific to the Med-Atlantic: Geometries of Growth.”