NEWS

Greece to prioritize strengthening relations with India, says PM

[AMNA]

In New Delhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Greece as India’s natural entry point into Europe, and beyond, during his opening address at the annual multilateral conference “Raisina Dialogue.”

Highlighting the longstanding partnership between Greece and India as “the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy,” Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s potential as a mediator between India and Europe.

He invited Indian enterprises to collaborate with Greece, citing shared values and a millennia-spanning relationship.

Mitsotakis praised India’s economic development and global influence, advocating for strengthened EU-India relations, aligning with Greece’s priorities. He addressed Greece’s achievements, including robust economic growth and debt reduction, but emphasized ongoing challenges and the need for continued progress.

Mitsotakis also discussed investments, climate change, artificial intelligence, the crisis in Gaza and the significance of the ongoing war in Ukraine. “Ukraine is much more than just a war in Europe. It is a challenge in global stability,” he stressed.

India EU Diplomacy

