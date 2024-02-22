Fifty migrants to return to their country after failed asylum requests

Fifty foreign nationals – 40 Pakistanis and 10 Georgians – will be returned to their country of origin after their asylum requests were rejected, Greece’s Migration Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The requests that were examined had been submitted in the last 48 hours at the Amygdaleza predeparture centre.

The ministry said the return of rejected asylum seekers is the new major challenge in irregular migration and the member-states are obliged to intensify the relevant processes in order to protect the credibility of the system by ensuring that only those entitled to asylum can remain in Europe.

According to Eurostat, Greece ranks fourth for the absolute number of forced and voluntary returns, before other southern European countries with many times the number arrivals, such as Italy and Spain.