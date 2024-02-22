NEWS

Woman in Crete scares off would-be store robber with rolling pin

A 67-year-old woman in the town of Iraklio, Crete, prevented a robbery in her convenience store by using a rolling pin to scare off the suspect.

The would-be robber, who remains at large, entered her store on Kalokairinos Avenue holding a long knife in his hands and tried to remove the money from the cash register.

Based on security camera footage in the shore, the woman grabbed a rolling pin, which is hung next to the cash register, hit the man on the hand and chasing him out of the store. The perpetrator drove away from the scene on a motorcycle.

According to her husband, Roussos Ieremias, the woman has used the rolling pin before to prevent other attacks.

