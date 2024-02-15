Macron the foreign leader most trusted by Greeks, Kathimerini survey finds

French President Emmanuel Macron is the foreign leader Greeks trust the most, with 33% expressing confidence in his stance and role on Greek issues, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Pulse on behalf of Kathimerini newspaper.

Based on the findings, US President Joe Biden follows with 22%, while Russian President Vladimir Putin takes third place with 17%. Only 4% expressed positive views of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As in the case of former president Donald Trump, the highest percentages of trust in Putin are recorded either among the Conservatives (26%) or among those who do not identify themselves politically (25%).

The survey was conducted on a sample of 1,026 individuals from January 28 to 30.