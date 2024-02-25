NEWS

Thunderstorms forecast across Greece until Tuesday

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) issued an update to its special bulletin ahead of the anticipated severe weather expected to impact most of the country from Sunday until Tuesday morning. 

According to forecasts, heavy rain and thunderstorms are approaching, starting from the western regions and quickly extending to the central and eastern mainland, the Cyclades, and Crete, gradually spreading to the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese. 

These phenomena will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds of intensity 7 and locally 8 on the Beaufort scale in the Ionian Sea, possibly leading to hailstorms.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Attica early on Monday with the phenomena abating by the evening. 

 

 

 

