Stormy, windy weather sweeping in on Sunday

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) issued an emergency bulletin on Saturday, warning that storms are seen sweeping into Greece starting on Sunday and ending Monday night.

The strong winds and rain will start from the northwest and gradually expand to the northeast mainland, the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, while parts of the central country will also be temporarily affected.

EMY said the winds in the seas will reach 7 to 8 and locally in the Aegean 9 on the Beaufort scale.

The weather conditions on Sunday and Monday will favor the transport of African dust mainly to the west and south of the country. 

The temperature will drop slightly mainly in the west and north on Sunday, reaching 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in the northern continental areas and 17 to 19 degrees in the rest of the regions.

