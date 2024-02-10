NEWS

Lack of snow forces ski resort on Mt Pilio to close

[Greek Travel Pages]

Less than a month after it opened for winter, the ski resort of Agriolefkes on Mount Pilio, central Greece, has suspended its operation due to a lack of snow, the company running it announced on Saturday.

The decision was taken because insufficient snow cover affects safety, it said, adding that it will reopen when weather conditions allow it.

The resort will remain open for walks and general recreation.

Agriolefkes resort opened for winter sports enthusiasts on January 12

Sports Weather

