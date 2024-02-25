Weather service warns of rainstorms in coming hours

Significant rain will hit large parts of Greece from late Sunday to Monday afternoon, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) says, updating its weather forecast.

Rains and storms will start in western and southwestern Greece late Sunday and, by early morning, will also engulf most of the mainland, except for the region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace in the northeast.

The northeastern Aegean islands will also be spared.

Significant rainfall is expected in the eastern and southern Peloponnese, eastern Central Greece, including, quite possibly, the Attica region, Thessaly, the Cyclades islands, the eastern Aegean islands, southern Crete and, quite likely, central Macedonia. Hailstorms will occur in the south and strong southwesterly winds will bring dust from the Sahara, resulting in muddy rain in the west and south.

Rainstorms will start abating early Monday afternoon and will be confined to the Dodecanese islands, the Meteorological Service said.

EMY cautions that, because of forecast uncertainty regarding the path of the low-pressure system, there could be some differences with the cumulative rain forecast map shown below: