Sakellaropoulou commemorates one-year anniversary of Tempe railway disaster

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has the one-year anniversary of the railway disaster in Tempe, central Greece, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 57 people.

“One year later, the tragedy of Tempe [continues to] pain and anger society. The grief remains unabated, and the questions remain unanswered. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured, and the passengers who endured the horror of that night,” Sakellaropoulou said in a statement Wednesday.

“Words cannot mend the wound. It is the responsibility of the state to allocate accountability and ensure that our nation never again suffers such a blow to the safety and trust of its citizens.”