Two police officers under scrutiny for online posting

[astynomia.gr]

Two police officers in Attica are accused of forgery and defamation related to an online posting of a fake order attributed to a senior police official, the Civil Protection Ministry said on Wednesday. 

The senior officer became aware of the online post and issued a complaint on Tuesday, after which the two officers voluntarily appeared before the Internal Affairs Department.

One officer is accused of altering the order’s content while maintaining official details, while the other of sharing it in an online group.

Charges are pending submission to a prosecutor.

Police

