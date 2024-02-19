NEWS

Students reoccupy Aristotle University Law School

Just hours after police disbanded a sit-in protest at the Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, students have reclaimed the space on the premises. 

Additionally, a rally has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the rectors’ office.

Students are protesting government plans to permit the establishment of non-state universities. 

Approximately 20 individuals were evacuated from inside the building during an early morning operation Monday. 

No resistance was encountered during the operation, and no arrests were made.

Education Protest Police

