Students reoccupy Aristotle University Law School

Just hours after police disbanded a sit-in protest at the Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, students have reclaimed the space on the premises.

Additionally, a rally has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the rectors’ office.

Students are protesting government plans to permit the establishment of non-state universities.

Approximately 20 individuals were evacuated from inside the building during an early morning operation Monday.

No resistance was encountered during the operation, and no arrests were made.