Greeks want more women and technocrats in politics

Greeks have revised their view regarding technocratic governments, according to a Pew Institute poll of 24 nations for 2023, which found that support for expert cabinet members in Greece climbed by 25% in the last five years.

At the same time, citizens want more women, young people, and religious people in politics, as they have lost faith in the current political leadership.

More specifically, 56% of Greeks appear to be in favor of governance by technocrats, instead of elected politicians, while the system of direct democracy, where voters make decisions through referendums on important national issues is favored by 78%. However, seven out of 10 are dissatisfied with the functioning of the democratic state.

Tellingly, across the 24 countries surveyed, 50% say more women in leadership positions would improve government work.