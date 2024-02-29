Bad weather just around the corner

Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) issued a weather bulletin on Thursday, warning of stormy weather in the coming days, including a high frequency of lightning and possibly hailstorms.

The weather will change on Thursday evening in the west of Greece and on Friday it will extend further east and will affect the rest of the mainland, the Sporades, Evia, the Cyclades and later the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

Winds will be stronger in the sea and will reach 7 and locally 8 on the Beaufort scale.

On Friday, storms will continue until the morning hours on the Ionian Islands, western Sterea, western and southern Peloponnese, but will gradually weaken.

From midday, Thessaly, eastern Sterea, eastern and southern Peloponnese will be affected, while in the afternoon central Macedonia, the Sporades, Evia, eastern Sterea (including Attica) and the Cyclades will be affected.

In the evening hours, the phenomena will continue in central Macedonia and the Cyclades, while gradually extending further east and affecting the eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese.

In Saturday, rains are expected in central Macedonia, the eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese in the morning, with gradual weakening.

According to meteo.gr, storms are also expected in the western parts of Central Macedonia (Pella, Imathia, Pieria).