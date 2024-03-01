NEWS

Heavy rainfall, hail, low temperatures forecast for Saturday

[Shutterstock file photo]

Friday’s stormy weather will continue on Saturday across almost all of Greece, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) has announced.

EMY said rainfall across most parts of the mainland, as well as the central and southwestern Aegean islands, can be expected .

Temperatures are expected to fall slightly, with highs of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius on the mainland and Ionian Sea and 20 to 22 degrees in the Aegean Sea and Crete.

The brunt of heavy rainfall is expected to hit northern Greece and Thessaly, which has already seen some damage due to flooding caused by overflowing local streams.

Winds in the southeastern Aegean will range from force 7 to 8.

The weather is expected to improve from Sunday.

 

Weather

