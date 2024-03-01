NEWS

Overflowing streams cause damage in Meteora

Heavy rainfall on Thursday has caused severe problems in Meteora, Thessaly, local officials have said.

Roads leading to the village of Glykomilia, with a population of around 200, have been partially destroyed as have bridges in other areas.

In the village of Ampelia, which has a population of around 250, a local stream burst its banks, causing damage to homes.

In addition, access to nine other settlements has been made difficult due to flooding.

Meteora Mayor Lefteris Avramopoulos, speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, stated that local and regional emergency response units are on the ground attempting to offer assistance.

He said that the situation is being exacerbated by the deluge of mud, logs, rocks and other debris being carried by overflowing streams.

These materials regularly get stuck under bridges, pushing water to the street level, and often causing severe damage to both the road and the overpasses. 

 

Weather Natural disaster Thessaly

