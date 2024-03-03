Arrests made for false medical certificates, corruption

A doctor, identified only as a foreign national, and two people representing a pharmaceutical company were arrested in western Greece on Saturday for issuing false medical certificates and prescribing medicines produced by a specific companies, for a fee.

A case was compiled against them including charges of bribery of an official on a continuing basis and on a professional basis, false certification and falsification on a continuing basis, breach of duty on a continuing basis, complicity in the bribery of an official and conspiracy to bribe an official.

They are also charged with violations of migration laws.