Arrests made for false medical certificates, corruption

A doctor, identified only as a foreign national, and two people representing a pharmaceutical company were arrested in western Greece on Saturday for issuing false medical certificates and prescribing medicines produced by a specific companies, for a fee. 

A case was compiled against them including charges of bribery of an official on a continuing basis and on a professional basis, false certification and falsification on a continuing basis, breach of duty on a continuing basis, complicity in the bribery of an official and conspiracy to bribe an official. 

They are also charged with violations of migration laws.

