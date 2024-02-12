Three men, minor arrested over arson, assault against officers

Police arrested three men and a minor who assaulted police officers while resisting arrest in Corinthia on Monday in a case linked to an arson report.

Police attempted to arrest the four suspects, linked to an arson attack, but they resisted and attacked officers. They attempted to flee, but they were eventually located and arrested.

They are charged with arson, grievous bodily harm, threats, resisting arrest, damage of property and also with breaching weapon laws.

Investigators seized among others a gun, dozens of hunting rifle rounds and hunting shotgun shells, s arrows, knives, an axe, and a makeshift rifle.