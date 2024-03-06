Patra student admitted to ICU with meningitis, marking third case this year

A 20-year-old has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Patra in western Greece after contracting meningitis, according to reports on Wednesday.

The patient, a student at the University of Patra, marks the third case of meningitis on the campus. In response to this development, regional health officials have said they are consulting with the rectorate to discuss potential measures.

No more information was immediately available.

Meningitis is a dangerous inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, typically caused by infection. Symptoms include headache, fever, stiff neck, and sensitivity to light. It requires prompt medical treatment to prevent serious complications.

The other two cases of meningitis were detected in January and February.