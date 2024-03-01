Country lagging behind in the battle against AIDS

Greece is far off the goals set by the United Nations to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, according to a recent report by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), which examines the progress of EU member-countries.

In the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of people with HIV infection, Greece ranks very low compared to other EU countries regarding the diagnosis of HIV infection, providing antiretroviral treatment to patients and achieving viral load suppression through treatment, which makes patients noncontagious.

The goal set by the UN to deal with AIDS is for 95% of people living with HIV to have been diagnosed, 95% to have treatment, and 95% of those being treated achieving a negative viral load. In Greece the proportion of those diagnosed in relation to the estimated number of HIV positive is 86%. Close to 85% of people diagnosed with HIV in Greece receive antiretroviral treatment.