EU foreign ministers to discuss Middle East, Ukraine with Blinken

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis traveled to Brussels Sunday, where he will take part at the Foreign Affairs Council Monday, the Ministry has announced.

The wars in Middle East and Ukraine top the agenda. The European FMs will discuss the issues, via videoconference, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Fololowing that, they will be briefed by the EU’s Sanctions Envoy, David O’Sullivan.

Other items on the agenda include Belarus, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as the situation in Haiti and Niger.

Ahead of the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Gerapetritis will attend the opening of the two-day 3rd European Humanitarian Forum, co-organized by the EU Commission and Belgium, the current holder of the rotating presidency of the bloc’s Council.