Israel to miss Iniochos Air Force drill

Israel to miss Iniochos Air Force drill

Israel will not participate in this year’s edition of the Iniochos 2024 exercise in April, which is organized every year at Andravida Air Base in Western Greece by the Hellenic Air Force with the participation of many foreign countries.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considering a ground attack on Rafah, it appears the Israeli military will not commit forces for training purposes.

The Hellenic Air Force will participate with all types of its fighter aircraft, including the newly acquired Rafales and F-16 Vipers as well as helicopters, transport and trainer aircraft.

Participant countries include Britain, France, the US, Spain, Qatar, Cyprus, Montenegro, Romania and Saudi Arabia.

