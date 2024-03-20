NEWS

PM: Greek-Turkish relations demand rapprochements but no illusions

[Intime News]

It is necessary to promote a rapprochement between Greece and Turkey but “no illusions” are allowed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, as the Hellenic Navy welcomed three new US-made Romeo MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in its assets.

“These helicopters upgrade their value in a period, in times when geopolitical instability in our wider region is unfortunately intensifying,” he said at a ceremony at the Kotroni Air Base.

“Despite the calmness that currently prevails in the Aegean, we must not forget that our neighbours to the east are also accelerating their own armaments program. Rapprochements are always imperative, but under no circumstances are illusions allowed,” he added.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said Greece will be “even stronger” with the addition of the new helicopters. 

