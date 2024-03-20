Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns

A 43-year-old woman, masquerading as a nurse, is accused of pilfering mobile phones, cash and bank cards from patients and their companions at Metaxa Hospital in the port Piraeus disctrict, Attica, on Sunday morning.

Intervention by doctors ensued, resulting in serious injury to a nurse and a security guard. Police promptly responded, apprehending her and transporting her to the station, where she allegedly assaulted officers, injuring one.

The suspect faces charges including robbery, aggravated theft, assault on staff, bodily harm, computer fraud and drug law violations.

The incident has prompted criticism of hospital security, with Pan Hellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN) President Michalis Giannakos highlighting concerns about staffing shortages and security deficiencies.