Authorities in the southern Nea Smyrni district in Attica apprehended two 16-year-olds riding a stolen motorcycle on Wednesday.

Despite attempts to evade arrest by speeding and running red lights, police subdued the two boys. One minor was found with a small amount of cannabis.

The two 16-year-olds are in police custody facing charges of theft, disobedience, reckless driving and drug law violations and will appear before a prosecutor.