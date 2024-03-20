NEWS

Online chats unveil alleged prostitution racket involving minors

Online conversations revealed by Kathimerini shed light on the ongoing investigation into the alleged prostitution racket involving girls aged 14 to 18 in Athens. Six arrests have been made by the police in connection with the case.

In these exchanges, the purported leader, a 25-year-old woman from Aspropyrgos, west Attica, is seen pressuring a minor regarding the division of earnings from intimate encounters. 

“You take 100 euros and do nothing, it’s unfair,” the minor protested, while the leader emotionally appealed, claiming dire need of the money, stating, “I use the money to eat, if I don’t have that, I don’t even eat bread, and you know it!”

According to a statement released Tuesday, the 25-year-old woman is believed to have recruited the girls and arranged their meetings with clients at hourly-rate hotels in the Greek capital’s center. 

She allegedly recruited at least seven girls since summer 2023, receiving payments of €50 to €100 per engagement she arranged. The girls received a small portion of the fee but were often compensated with drugs, investigators revealed.

In another message, two victims expressed concern about the 25-year-old’s involvement. One mentioned a purported client named “Alekos,” adding “I’m worried. This story won’t end well.”

Additionally, a 21-year-old woman faces recruitment charges to a lesser extent, while two male suspects are accused of transporting the girls to and from their appointments. One of them is identified as a professional taxi driver, as per police reports.

The police inquiry initiated in October stemmed from a complaint filed by a 22-year-old, reporting that her 17-year-old sister went on romantic rendezvous to Athens hotels.

 

 

 

 

 

Crime Child

