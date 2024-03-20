Woman’s critical health condition prompts emergency response to meningitis

A 42-year-old woman in the municipality of Ilida in western Greece is in critical condition after testing positive for meningitis.

Initially admitted to Pyrgos Hospital, doctors deemed her condition serious, prompting her transfer to the University Hospital of Patras on Wednesday.

Against the backdrop of three recent cases in Patras, Peloponnese, preventive antibiotic treatment was administered to a large number of students by the mobile units of the National Public Health Organization, regardless of their contact status with confirmed cases.