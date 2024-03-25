NEWS

Greece celebrating Independence Day

[InTime News]

Students will be taking part in parades all over Greece on Monday to mark the 203rd anniversary of the 1821 revolution against Ottoman rule.

In Athens, streets were closed around downtown Syntagma Square early in the morning for the capital’s big annual student and military parades, which begin at 11 a.m. in front of Parliament and are being attended by the political and military leaderships and other dignitaries.

The day started with a special ceremony at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral that was attended by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and, representing the government, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, among other officials.

Cannon shots were also fired from Lycabettus Hill and fighter jets were conducting flights over the Acropolis to mark the occasion.

In Thessaloniki, too, multiple downtown schools will converge in the city center for a big parade along Megalou Alexandrou Avenue starting at 12.15 p.m.

Contingents of the Armed Forces will also be holding displays in the northern port city.

1821 Anniversary

