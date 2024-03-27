Polarization fueled ahead of Euro election

Greece’s political scene is being enveloped with further polarization ahead of June’s European elections with opposition parties filing a no-confidence motion against the government, focusing on the handling of the deadly train crash at Tempe in February last year.

The motion was tabled by socialist PASOK President Nikos Androulakis and supported by leftist SYRIZA, Course for Freedom and New Left, claiming the government is attempting to cover up those responsible for the crash.

Filing the motion, Androulakis accused the government of “systematically undermining the rule of law” following a report in the To Vima newspaper alleging that audio of rail officials leaked to the public had been manipulated to falsely depict human error in the crash.

“The government has avoided answering who has access to the material (audio) and who edited it to bolster the theory of human error,” Androulakis said.

For his part, Minister of State Makis Voridis insisted that everything that was touched upon in the motion of no confidence has been discussed.

“We discussed them when we decided to set up an inquiry committee. The plenary of the Parliament debated on the conclusion of the inquiry committee. The rest of the issues mentioned are real, but all this time they have preoccupied the entire plenary and especially the government.

“What is the added element that leads you to the motion? What led to this? The publication of the To Vima which refers to a case, for which explanations have been given. Material that has been played on state television and clarified, and you now judge that this alone is enough to bring down the government,” he said.

The government has accused the opposition parties of hijacking the Tempe crash for political gain, while insisting that the judiciary will shed light on the case.

Indicative of the prevailing tense atmosphere was the demand at the weekend by SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis for the government to resign and for European and national elections to be held with international observers.

The parliamentary process will escalate on Wednesday with the clash at the level of political leaders and will culminate with a vote.

Even if all opposition parties band together, the ruling New Democracy with a solid majority of 158 MPs in the 300-seat Parliament, is projected to survive the move.