Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday

Temperatures will soar above 30°C in some parts of mainland Greece from Sunday when an extremely warm air mass from Africa is expected to move over the country and eastern Europe.

In its latest forecast, the Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens said the phenomenon is expected to last until Tuesday.

The warm air is expected to push temperatures in eastern Europe to 17-18°C above the seasonal average.

On Monday, temperatures in continental Greece will be 15-16°C higher than normal and will exceed 30°C in some places.

Surface temperatures, however, will also depend cloud cover and wind.

