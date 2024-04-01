Non-compliance with fire safety rules incurs fines

Thousands of homeowners with properties near or inside forested/protected areas face hefty fines as of Monday if they have not complied with new fire protection measures.

According to legislation passed last year, property owners in areas that are vulnerable to wildfires had until the end of March to get an expert to carry out a risk assessment study and to clear their properties of flammable material like brush and leaves. They also need to have an emergency response plan in the event that a fire breaks out in the vicinity. Local authorities are also required to follow the same rules for vulnerable areas within their jurisdiction.

The measure has caused reactions from homeowners and local authorities, which argue that they have not been given enough time to meet the cost of such an undertaking, but also that there are not enough experts to cover so much ground in such a short period of time.