Thessaloniki father arrested for taking 9-year-old daughter to brothels

A 54-year-old father from Thessaloniki in northern Greece is being investigated after his arrest on Monday for reportedly taking his 9-year-old daughter on visits to brothels posing as massage parlors.

The man was taken into custody following a complaint made to the police by the girl’s uncle, who said the 54-year-old had taken his daughter on multiple such visits between November and January.

Officers are also examining the child’s telephone on suspicion that the father had linked his email account to her device so he could receive sexually explicit content without using his own cell phone.

Searches on properties belonging to the man in Thessaloniki and Imathia uncovered more digital records that have been sent for forensic analysis.