Student arrested for possession of child abuse material

Police have arrested an 18-year-old student in Piraeus on suspicion of possessing child abuse material and offering it for sale.

Acting on information from foreign authorities, prosecutors began investigating the individual, who was offering sexual abuse material on the internet in exchange for payment or similar abuse material.

In a search on the student’s home, police confiscated a mobile phone device, a SIM card and a computer hard drive, on which a large amount of material (photos and videos) showing minors being sexually abused was found, which led to his arrest.

The seized digital evidence will undergo further forensic analysis.

The man was led before a prosecutor.

