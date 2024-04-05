NEWS

Mayor seeking stricter fines for public space use

Mayor seeking stricter fines for public space use
[InTime News]

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said on Thursday he will ask the Interior Ministry for an increase in fines for the illegal placement of tables and seats in public spaces by catering establishments in the Greek capital, so that the relevant inspections conducted by the municipality pay off.

In an interview aired on Skai TV, he announced that checks would be intensified in order to free up public space.

However, he said that many times the imposition of fines is ineffective in reducing violations.

“Since January, we have done 2,000 checks. In the 1,000 cases we either imposed a fine or removed tables and chairs. But the problem is much deeper as the cost of fines is close to 1,000 euros to €1,500 a year. If you reduce it to a day, it is one coffee. Well, the caterer thinks, ‘This is the fine, I pay it and get 100 times the money,’” he stressed. 

City Life Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Showcase of Athenian neoclassicism at the mercy of vandals
CULTURE

Showcase of Athenian neoclassicism at the mercy of vandals

Twelve Athens playgrounds to close over safety concerns 
NEWS

Twelve Athens playgrounds to close over safety concerns 

Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims
NEWS

Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims

City of Athens launches municipal ‘alliance’ for cheaper power
NEWS

City of Athens launches municipal ‘alliance’ for cheaper power

City folk head to the country for the long weekend
NEWS

City folk head to the country for the long weekend

Parallel rallies to block central Athens roads on Friday
NEWS

Parallel rallies to block central Athens roads on Friday