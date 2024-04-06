NEWS

Patra: Woman jumps from apartment window to escape violent partner

Patra: Woman jumps from apartment window to escape violent partner
File photo.

A video has surfaced showing a woman jumping from the window of her mezzanine apartment in the port city of Patra to escape her violent partner, who was beating and swearing at her.

In the video, the woman can be heard screaming as her partner assaulted her.

Neighbors, hearing the commotion, gathered outside the apartment and assisted the woman, bringing her to safety, after she jumped out of the window onto the sidewalk.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 4.15 a.m. on Friday morning.

Local media said police arrived and searched unsuccessfully for the man, who was arrested some hours later for a traffic violation.

He was released shortly afterwards, returned to the woman’s house and demanded money. Police were called to the scene again and arrested the man for a second time.

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman was murdered by an ex-partner moments after leaving a police station.

According to Kathimerini, at least 80 women in Greece have been murdered by men they knew since 2020.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fugitive judge heading to jail after 19 years
NEWS

Fugitive judge heading to jail after 19 years

Father of murdered woman claims police refused to meet him
NEWS

Father of murdered woman claims police refused to meet him

Police to introduce four new measures for handling domestic violence
NEWS

Police to introduce four new measures for handling domestic violence

Mayor seeking stricter fines for public space use
NEWS

Mayor seeking stricter fines for public space use

Showcase of Athenian neoclassicism at the mercy of vandals
CULTURE

Showcase of Athenian neoclassicism at the mercy of vandals

Final respects paid to woman slain outside police station
NEWS

Final respects paid to woman slain outside police station