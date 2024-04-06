Patra: Woman jumps from apartment window to escape violent partner

A video has surfaced showing a woman jumping from the window of her mezzanine apartment in the port city of Patra to escape her violent partner, who was beating and swearing at her.

In the video, the woman can be heard screaming as her partner assaulted her.

Neighbors, hearing the commotion, gathered outside the apartment and assisted the woman, bringing her to safety, after she jumped out of the window onto the sidewalk.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 4.15 a.m. on Friday morning.

Local media said police arrived and searched unsuccessfully for the man, who was arrested some hours later for a traffic violation.

He was released shortly afterwards, returned to the woman’s house and demanded money. Police were called to the scene again and arrested the man for a second time.

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman was murdered by an ex-partner moments after leaving a police station.

According to Kathimerini, at least 80 women in Greece have been murdered by men they knew since 2020.