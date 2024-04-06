Daycare workers suspended for locking toddlers in storage room

Two daycare workers at a nursery in the port city of Alexandroupolis, northern Greece, were suspended and an inquiry has been opened by the municipal authorities after they were accused of locking children in a storage room to discipline them.

The two female former employees of the city’s 2nd Nursery are also expected to be summoned by an examining magistrate on Monday.

The incident came to light when a three-year-old girl who attended the daycare facility allegedly told her father that the teacher put them in the storage room when they were unruly, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

One of the two employees later allegedly confirmed that she used the room to calm kids down.

“What is reported about the incidents that took place in a daycare centre in our city are the subject of a sworn administrative inquiry,” the Municipality of Alexandroupolis said in a press release. “The directorate of child care and education of the municipality of Alexandroupolis is already investigating the complaints about the unacceptable antipedagogic methods and behaviors of specific employees.”