ND leads SYRIZA by 13.3 pts in new poll

Ruling New Democracy maintains a lead of 13.3 points over main opposition SYRIZA, according to an Alco poll for the Alpha television station in terms of voting intention for the European Parliament elections.

More specifically, center-right New Democracy garnered 25.6%, followed by leftist SYRIZA with 12.3% and socialist PASOK with 11.4%. Nationalist Greek Solution was in fourth with 8.2%, ahead of communist KKE (8%) and Course for Freedom (3.6%).

Opinions of respondents were divided on whether the June European elections are an opportunity for a protest vote, with 49% saying they are and 47% disagreeing.

Last February, the percentage of those who considered the European elections as an opportunity to protest was 40%, in contrast to those who disagreed, which then amounted to 56%.