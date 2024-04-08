High school teacher arrested in Alexandroupoli following student’s complaint

A 46-year-old high school teacher has been arrested in the northern city of Alexandroupoli following a complaint by a 17-year-old student alleging he had been following her on school premises with threatening intent.

The teacher returned to the school on Monday while still on leave and allegedly followed the student around the premises uttering threats. The minor reported the incident to the school principal, prompting police intervention.

The 46-year-old was apprehended on charges of disrupting the school’s operation, making threats and offending dignity, as the student claimed he had been harassing her since December last year.