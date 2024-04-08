NEWS

High school teacher arrested in Alexandroupoli following student’s complaint

High school teacher arrested in Alexandroupoli following student’s complaint
File photo.

A 46-year-old high school teacher has been arrested in the northern city of Alexandroupoli following a complaint by a 17-year-old student alleging he had been following her on school premises with threatening intent. 

The teacher returned to the school on Monday while still on leave and allegedly followed the student around the premises uttering threats. The minor reported the incident to the school principal, prompting police intervention.

The 46-year-old was apprehended on charges of disrupting the school’s operation, making threats and offending dignity, as the student claimed he had been harassing her since December last year.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire
NEWS

77-year-old arrested for Markopoulo fire

Man arrested for sexual harassment outside betting shop
NEWS

Man arrested for sexual harassment outside betting shop

15-year-old claims to have been sexually abused by fellow pupils
NEWS

15-year-old claims to have been sexually abused by fellow pupils

Killer attempts suicide in prison
NEWS

Killer attempts suicide in prison

Man arrested in Arcadia for domestic violence, threats
NEWS

Man arrested in Arcadia for domestic violence, threats

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for transporting migrants
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for transporting migrants