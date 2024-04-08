15-year-old claims to have been sexually abused by fellow pupils

Police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old pupil, with three individuals currently detained in connection with the case.

The incident reportedly occurred during a school excursion to the northwestern city of Ioannina, where the victim, from Greece’s central Pilio region, claims to have been sexually abused while asleep by fellow pupils.

The victim’s father was informed of the incident and subsequently reported it to the authorities.

Further details are pending as the investigation continues.