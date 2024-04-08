Man arrested for sexual harassment outside betting shop

A 59-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old woman outside a betting shop in downtown Athens, as reported by state broadcaster ERT.

According to ERT, the young woman approached the man for an inquiry, to which he responded by hugging and kissing her against her will. The woman promptly contacted the police and filed a complaint, resulting in the man’s arrest.

During the investigation, authorities discovered pornographic material and images of women on the man’s mobile phone.

The 59-year-old faces charges of sexual harassment and possession of pornographic material and has been referred to a prosecutor.