NEWS

Man arrested for sexual harassment outside betting shop

Man arrested for sexual harassment outside betting shop

A 59-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old woman outside a betting shop in downtown Athens, as reported by state broadcaster ERT. 

According to ERT, the young woman approached the man for an inquiry, to which he responded by hugging and kissing her against her will. The woman promptly contacted the police and filed a complaint, resulting in the man’s arrest. 

During the investigation, authorities discovered pornographic material and images of women on the man’s mobile phone. 

The 59-year-old faces charges of sexual harassment and possession of pornographic material and has been referred to a prosecutor.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
15-year-old claims to have been sexually abused by fellow pupils
NEWS

15-year-old claims to have been sexually abused by fellow pupils

Killer attempts suicide in prison
NEWS

Killer attempts suicide in prison

Man arrested in Arcadia for domestic violence, threats
NEWS

Man arrested in Arcadia for domestic violence, threats

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for transporting migrants
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for transporting migrants

Daycare workers suspended for locking toddlers in storage room
NEWS

Daycare workers suspended for locking toddlers in storage room

Students protest Kyriaki Griva’s murder outside police precinct
NEWS

Students protest Kyriaki Griva’s murder outside police precinct