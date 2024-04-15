NEWS

Anti-bullying platform receives 41 complaints in less than a week, minister says

[Illustration by Loukia Katis]

An online platform established to address violence and bullying in Greek schools has already received 41 complaints since its launch less than one week ago, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday.

Speaking on Antenna TV, Pierrakakis stated that the majority of complaints, totaling 33, have been submitted by parents, with an additional eight complaints lodged by students.

“For the first time since the discussion on school violence began, we have tangible evidence that we can utilize to protect each child,” he said.

The platform, accessible at stop-bullying.gov.gr, was launched on Tuesday.

Pierrakakis mentioned that experts, not only in Greece but internationally, are investigating why cases of youth violence, particularly in schools, have surged following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our research indicates that while the number of [abuse] cases has decreased in absolute numbers, their severity has substantially escalated,” he said, highlighting that since 2019, the instances of young people aged 13-17 facing criminal charges have more than doubled.

The conservative minister said that the government intends to double the number of psychologists in school facilities compared to the previous four-year term. Additionally, he assured that training sessions for teachers on how to address instances of violence and bullying will commence soon.

Education

