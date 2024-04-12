NEWS DELPHI ECONOMIC FORUM

Expert warns of declining performance in Greek education system

[AMNA]

Experts have once again raised concerns about the structural deficiencies within the Greek education system, citing evidence indicating a decline in the performance of the country’s students.

Speaking at the ongoing Delphi Economic Forum on Thursday, Aigly Zafeirakou, a Senior Education Technical Advisor for the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, stated that data from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) spanning from 2012 to 2022 reveals a more than 20-point decrease in the performance of 15-year-olds in mathematics, reading, and science on average. This decline exceeds the typical academic gains made by students around the age of 15 over the course of an entire school year.

Zafeirakou noted that students in Turkey have consistently surpassed their Greek counterparts by a significant margin, as indicated by the same dataset.

The PISA survey is conducted every three years by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Zafeirakou emphasized that while it serves as an indicator, it highlights the significant challenges facing Greek children in terms of fundamental learning and soft skills, both in general education and technical high schools.

The forum, themed “The Great Transition,” will continue until Saturday.

Education Delphi Economic Forum

