FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek Foreign Min discusses regional stability, cooperation with Ghana

Greek Foreign Min discusses regional stability, cooperation with Ghana
[InTime News]

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, in a meeting with Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, condemned Iran’s attacks on Israel, warning of regional destabilization. 

He emphasized Ghana’s importance as a friendly nation to Greece and a key EU ally, praising its democratic stability. Gerapetritis thanked Ghana for its UN Security Council and UNESCO contributions and its support for Greece’s UN candidacy. 

Concerned about Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa instability, he stressed the need for EU-African Union coordination. “We share the concern that a possible extension of instability may have an impact on migration flows and navigational safety, but also the re-emergence of the phenomenon of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea,” he added.

Gerapetritis highlighted climate crisis management as a pillar of Greece’s UN Security Council bid, proposing increased cooperation with Ghana. 

He identified potential growth in cultural, economic, energy and trade ties, with a Greek delegation set to visit Accra in May to boost trade relations.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece condemns Iranian attack, calls for restraint
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece condemns Iranian attack, calls for restraint

Israeli envoy to Greece warns Iran against strike
FOREIGN-POLICY

Israeli envoy to Greece warns Iran against strike

Kyiv requests new weapons systems
FOREIGN-POLICY

Kyiv requests new weapons systems

Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund

Sakellaropoulou: Greece supports Belarusian aspirations for democracy
FOREIGN-POLICY

Sakellaropoulou: Greece supports Belarusian aspirations for democracy

Turkish tourists landing on Greek islands
FOREIGN-POLICY

Turkish tourists landing on Greek islands