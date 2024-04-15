Greek Foreign Min discusses regional stability, cooperation with Ghana

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, in a meeting with Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, condemned Iran’s attacks on Israel, warning of regional destabilization.

He emphasized Ghana’s importance as a friendly nation to Greece and a key EU ally, praising its democratic stability. Gerapetritis thanked Ghana for its UN Security Council and UNESCO contributions and its support for Greece’s UN candidacy.

Concerned about Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa instability, he stressed the need for EU-African Union coordination. “We share the concern that a possible extension of instability may have an impact on migration flows and navigational safety, but also the re-emergence of the phenomenon of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea,” he added.

Gerapetritis highlighted climate crisis management as a pillar of Greece’s UN Security Council bid, proposing increased cooperation with Ghana.

He identified potential growth in cultural, economic, energy and trade ties, with a Greek delegation set to visit Accra in May to boost trade relations.